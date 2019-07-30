Videa: připomeňte si klíčové okamžiky GP Německa 2019

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Career win No.7 for Max, and his second victory in three races 👊 . #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #Formula1 #F1 Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Čec 28, 2019 v 8:47 PDT
Career win No.7 for Max, and his second victory in three races 👊 . #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #Formula1 #F1
Lights out! Let the fun and games begin... 😵😨😱 . #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #Formula1 #F1
How about this view from the stands as Bottas became the latest to spin out on a wet and wild Sunday at Hockenheim . #F1 #Formula1 #GermanGP #Hockenheim
Turn 16 was treacherous! 💦💦😫 . #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #Formula1 #F1
Makes the hairs stand up... 🔊😍 . Listen to the Hockenheim crowd as Sebastian Vettel, after starting in last place, passes Daniil Kvyat to go P2 in the closing stages of Sunday’s race. . #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #Formula1 #F1
A close call on the track and hearts in mouths in the Haas garage as Grosjean and Magnussen touch wheels again on race day 😮🙈🇩🇪 . Watch the rest of our best team radio clips from Germany now at F1.com/video 🎥🍿 . #F1 #Formula1 #GermanGP #Hockenheim #Grosjean #Magnussen #HaasF1
This is why we race. Countless hours of studying data, long nights working on the car, always trying to improve... to see the hard work of 500+ team members result in stepping on that podium once again 🙌 Now our focus turns to Hungary... #F1 #ToroRosso #Honda #RedBull #Motorsport 🎥 x @f1
This sight 😍 Mick Schumacher looks like he’s shaking his head in disbelief after taking his dad’s Ferrari F2004 for a spin at Hockenheim. Check out the helmet too ❤️ . #Schumacher #F1 #Formula1 #Hockenheim @mickschumacher @scuderiaferrari
Mick driving his dad’s F2004 at Hockenheim. What dreams are made of 😍 . #F1 #Formula1 #Schumacher #Ferrari #GermanGP @mickschumacher @scuderiaferrari
"It was just amazing to be here" 🙌 . Mick Schumacher enjoyed parading the Ferrari F2004 at Hockenheim, which his father, Michael, drove to the 2004 Drivers' Championship . @scuderiaferrari #GermanGP #F1 #Formula1 #MickSchumacher #MichaelSchumacher #Schumacher
Foto: Getty Images / Dan Mullan
Red Bull bude i nadále vylepšovat svůj vůz a poslední slovo neřekla letos ani Honda.
Prohlédněte si jedny z nejslavnějších i téměř neznámých sportovních a supersportovních automobilů, jejichž interiéry disponují trojicí vedle sebe umístěných sedadel.
Lewis Hamilton chtěl v průběhu Grand Prix Německa hodit ručník do ringu. Tým to však odmítl.
Zdá se, že elektrické Porsche Taycan má nakročeno k nečekanému úspěchu. Podle posledních informací už si ho totiž objednalo více lidí, než elektrický hatchback Volkswagen ID3.
V posledních závodech byl Charles Leclerc za hrdinu a oporu týmu. A Vettel... Vettel o něco méně. Nyní se situace otočila.
Max Verstappen si nemyslí, že jeho druhé vítězství ho nějak dostává do boje o titul.
Na stupních vítězů byli v Německu jezdci, kteří jezdí nebo jezdili za Red Bull. Všichni tři také spolupracovali s Helmutem Markem.
Kubica na bodech, Kvjat na pódiu, rekordní zastávka v boxech a spousta dalšího.
Haas se možná bude muset inspirovat u Force Indie a zakázat jezdcům vzájemné souboje. Dnešní Racing Point to udělal v minulosti po incidentech mezi Oconem a Pérezem.
Alexander Albon dojel v chaotickém závodě na šestém místě a dovezl tak další cenné body pro Toro Rosso, které si jich z Německa odvezlo celkem 23.