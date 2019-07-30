Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
Videa: připomeňte si klíčové okamžiky GP Německa 2019

30. 7. 2019 | 
Klíčové okamžiky chaotického závodu v Hockenheimu, který přinesl vítězství pro Verstappena, pódium pro Kvjata a spoustu nehod.
Videa: připomeňte si klíčové okamžiky GP Německa 2019 | Foto: Getty Images / Dan Mullan
Další článek: Hamilton chtěl ze závodu odstoupit. Tým to zamítl
Témata článku: GP Německa 2019Videa  
GP Maďarska 2019

Pátek 2. srpna 2019
1. trénink 11.00–12.30
2. trénink 15.00–16.30
Sobota 3. srpna 2019
3. trénink 12.00–13.00
Kvalifikace 15.00–16.00
Neděle 4. srpna 2019
Závod 15.10

