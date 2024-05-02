Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Chris Graythen Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose 20 Fotogalerie Vasseur i Cunoda hráli americký fotbal, Ferrari ukázalo přebarvené auto. Čtvrtek ve fotografiích Petr Kubala 2. května 2024 • 23:00 Výběr fotografií ze čtvrtku v Miami, kde se pojede letošní druhý sprintový víkend. F1sport.cz GP Miami 2024Fotografie