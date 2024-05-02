Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

20
Vasseur i Cunoda hráli americký fotbal, Ferrari ukázalo přebarvené auto. Čtvrtek ve fotografiích

Petr Kubala
2. května 2024 • 23:00

Výběr fotografií ze čtvrtku v Miami, kde se pojede letošní druhý sprintový víkend.

