Titul pro McLaren i loučení. Výběr fotografií z Grand Prix Abú Dhabí 2024

Foto: McLaren

Foto: McLaren

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Pirelli 

Foto: Pirelli 

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Pirelli 

Foto: Pirelli 

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images /  Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images /  Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason
Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason
Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
54
Fotogalerie

Titul pro McLaren i loučení. Výběr fotografií z Grand Prix Abú Dhabí 2024

Petr Kubala
8. prosince 2024

Velkou cenu Abú Dhabí 2024 vyhrál Lando Norris před Carlosem Sainzem a Charlesem Leclercem. McLaren získal po 26 letech titul mezi týmy. Hamilton se loučil s Mercedesem.

 
GP2424_193035_67A4809.jpg
GettyImages-2188888789.jpgGettyImages-2188887234.jpgGettyImages-2188887126.jpg
GettyImages-2188887220.jpgGettyImages-2188886622.jpgGettyImages-2188887130.jpg
GettyImages-2188886599.jpgGettyImages-2188887129.jpgGettyImages-2188885654.jpg
GettyImages-2188889290.jpgGettyImages-2188872458.jpgGettyImages-2188873056.jpg
GettyImages-2188874159.jpgGettyImages-2188871860.jpgGettyImages-2188873031.jpg
GettyImages-2188874138.jpgGettyImages-2188871877.jpgGettyImages-2188868326.jpg
GettyImages-2188873045.jpgGettyImages-2188880326.jpgGettyImages-2188874068.jpg
GettyImages-2188880640.jpgGettyImages-2188880930.jpgGettyImages-2188878498.jpg
GettyImages-2188878668.jpgGettyImages-2188884028.jpg21-sunday-yasmarina-2024.jpg
GettyImages-2188889403.jpgGettyImages-2188880891.jpgGettyImages-2188880875.jpg
GettyImages-2188878712.jpgGettyImages-2188878491.jpg5-sunday-yasmarina-2024.jpg
GettyImages-2188853563.jpgGettyImages-2188854800.jpgGettyImages-2188854389.jpg
GettyImages-2188853293.jpgGettyImages-2188854800.jpgGettyImages-2188853702.jpg
GettyImages-2188855275.jpgGettyImages-2188890637.jpgGettyImages-2188890342.jpg
GettyImages-2188890185.jpgGettyImages-2188890128.jpgGettyImages-2188889273.jpg
GettyImages-2188888910.jpgGettyImages-2188888165.jpgGettyImages-2188881453.jpg
GettyImages-2188863734.jpgGettyImages-2188863385.jpgGettyImages-2188859070.jpg
GettyImages-2188845684.jpgGettyImages-2188844607.jpg

Doporučujeme

Články odjinud