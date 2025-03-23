Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

50
Fotogalerie

Souboje a vítězství Piastriho. Velká cena Číny 2025 ve fotografiích

Petr Kubala
23. března 2025

Výběr fotografií z Grand Prix Číny 2025, kterou vyhrál Oscar Piastri před Landem Norrisem a Georgem Russellem.

