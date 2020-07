Sledujte živě: Jedinečná atmosféra Imoly s Petrem Ptáčkem a GT World Challenge

Revealed.



New Gulf Livery Designs for Porsche Customer team @gpx_gpxracing



Paying tribute to the Iconic 3 908/03’s from the 1970 Targa Florio 50 Years ago than finished 1-2-5 in the legendary race



Poster by @LastCornerPrint



Porsche. Gulf. Full Retro: A dream project. pic.twitter.com/FLxWaVIgpv