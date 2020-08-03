Nehody, defekty a další nejlepší videa z Grand Prix Velké Británie 2020

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Kevin Magnussen's race in Silverstone only lasted one lap after this clash 😫 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #KMag Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 12:58 PDT
Kevin Magnussen's race in Silverstone only lasted one lap after this clash 😫 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #KMag
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 12:58 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu If you 𝒉𝒂𝒅 to pick a corner to have a high-speed off, it definitely wouldn't be the super-fast Maggots-Becketts complex... 😬 Thankfully Dany K was okay after this one, which was down to a suspected rear puncture . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 12:13 PDT
If you 𝒉𝒂𝒅 to pick a corner to have a high-speed off, it definitely wouldn't be the super-fast Maggots-Becketts complex... 😬 Thankfully Dany K was okay after this one, which was down to a suspected rear puncture . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 12:13 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Nothing between them in qualifying... and they were pretty close in the race! @pierregasly stormed past @lance_stroll on his way to a fine P7 finish 👏 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #YeahBaby @alphataurif1 Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 11:00 PDT
Nothing between them in qualifying... and they were pretty close in the race! @pierregasly stormed past @lance_stroll on his way to a fine P7 finish 👏 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #YeahBaby @alphataurif1
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 11:00 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Three drivers, three separate tyre issues 👀 . Bottas, Sainz and Hamilton all had dramatic problems at the end of the race in Silverstone! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 9:30 PDT
Three drivers, three separate tyre issues 👀 . Bottas, Sainz and Hamilton all had dramatic problems at the end of the race in Silverstone! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 9:30 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu The British Grand Prix was gently coming to a close... and then this 👀 It was pure chaos from then! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP @valtteribottas Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 3, 2020 v 12:40 PDT
The British Grand Prix was gently coming to a close... and then this 👀 It was pure chaos from then! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP @valtteribottas
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 3, 2020 v 12:40 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu It took something special to bring this car over the line in P1! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP @lewishamilton @mercedesamgf1 Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 9:55 PDT
It took something special to bring this car over the line in P1! . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP @lewishamilton @mercedesamgf1
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 2, 2020 v 9:55 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Kimi wasn't impressed 🤬 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #KimiRaikkonen Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 3, 2020 v 5:53 PDT
Kimi wasn't impressed 🤬 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #KimiRaikkonen
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 3, 2020 v 5:53 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu POV: You're Charles Leclerc demonstrating your lightning reactions while driving through one of the fastest corner sequences on the calendar 👀 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #CharlesLeclerc @charles_leclerc @scuderiaferrari Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 1, 2020 v 2:55 PDT
POV: You're Charles Leclerc demonstrating your lightning reactions while driving through one of the fastest corner sequences on the calendar 👀 . #F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP #CharlesLeclerc @charles_leclerc @scuderiaferrari
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 1, 2020 v 2:55 PDT
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Now that's a lotta damage... 😱 . @ollicaldwell and @lukas.dunner collided during Saturday morning's @fiaf3 race - resulting in total obliteration of the car 💥 Both drivers were unharmed, although the Trident car will need serious repairs ahead of Sunday's race! . #F3 #Formula3 #RoadToF1 #BritishGP Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 1, 2020 v 11:10 PDT
Now that's a lotta damage... 😱 . @ollicaldwell and @lukas.dunner collided during Saturday morning's @fiaf3 race - resulting in total obliteration of the car 💥 Both drivers were unharmed, although the Trident car will need serious repairs ahead of Sunday's race! . #F3 #Formula3 #RoadToF1 #BritishGP
Příspěvek sdílený FORMULA 1® (@f1), Srp 1, 2020 v 11:10 PDT
Soupeři nebyli úplně nadšení z obrany, kterou ve Velké ceně Velké Británie předvedl Romain Grosjean.
Do dnešního testu se nám dostala dvojice tradičních hatchbacků s nejsilnějšími benzínovými motory dostupnými s manuální převodovkou. Jeden je ovšem zbrusu nový, zatímco druhý prošel modernizací. Půjde tak i o souboj generací a rozdílných přístupů.
Pierre Gasly odjel v Silverstonu velmi solidní závod a svůj vůz dovezl na sedmém místě.
Přepnout skrz smartphone čtyřkolku na zadokolku, i když vaše BMW z továrny něco takového neumožňuje? Jde to, pokud vám tedy nevadí riskovat ztrátu záruky.
Max Verstappen na konci závodu zastavil u mechaniků pro nové pneumatiky, čímž přišel o vítězství. Christian Horner ale rozhodnutí obhajuje.
V samotném závěru závodu jsme viděli u třech jezdců defekty. Pirelli vyšetřuje příčiny.
1,2 sekundy dělilo Daniela Ricciarda od zisku prvních stupňů vítězů v barvách továrního Renaultu. Australan ve Velké ceně Velké Británie obsadil čtvrté místo, šestým místem bodoval také jeho týmový kolega Esteban Ocon.
Na konci prvního kola Velké ceny Velké Británie formule 1 došlo ke kolizi mezi Alexem Albonem z Red Bullu a pilotem Haasu Kevinem Magnussenem, po které musel na trať safety car.
Nejrychlejší kolo závodu zajel v samotném závěru na čerstvých pneumatikách Max Verstappen.
Nehody Magnussena a Kvjata, defekty Sainze a jezdců Mercedesu. Výběr fotografií z Velké ceny Velké Británie 2020.