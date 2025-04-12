Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose 22 Fotogalerie Nehoda Ocona a další fotografie ze soboty v Bahrajnu Petr Kubala 12. dubna 2025 Výběr fotografií ze soboty před Grand Prix Bahrajnu 2025. Esteban Ocon boural v prostřední části kvalifikace, pole position získal Oscar Piastri. F1sport.cz GP Bahrajnu 2025Fotografie