Máme nejrychlejší vozy v historii, ale v televizi to není vidět, zlobí se Sainz

Ayrton Senna on a committed lap in his McLaren-Honda MP4/6 to take provisional Pole Position with a time of 1min 21.618secs. Nigel Mansell would have to dig deep to snatch Pole in front of his adoring home crowd.... British GP Qualifying, Silverstone, 13th July 1991. #F1 pic.twitter.com/5zghXMWGko