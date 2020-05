Le Mans se pojede virtuálně. V původním termínu a v plné délce

#LeMans24 - We are very looking forward to the virtual @24hoursoflemans on 13/14 June. Porsche Motorsport will field four works #Porsche #911RSR and create a new crew: #PorscheEsportsTeam will enter the sim racing competition at #LeMans. Stay tuned for further information @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/1c79hiIjz6