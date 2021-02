Kubica se chystá na kompletní sezonu v evropské Le Mans Series

#FlashbackFriday :



Sept. 2016 - LMP2 debut for Team WRT. It was a one-off run that year, participating in the ELMS Spa 4 Hours with a Ligier JS P2 Judd.



After a great race & leading the race for a while, we finished 2nd. A promising debut for WRT in LMP racing.