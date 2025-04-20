Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: McLaren Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: McLaren Foto: McLaren Foto: McLaren Foto: McLaren Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Meg Oliphant Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: McLaren Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Meg Oliphant Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: McLaren Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: McLaren Foto: McLaren Foto: McLaren Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Meg Oliphant Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Meg Oliphant Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Meg Oliphant Foto: Getty Images / Alex Pantling 52 Fotogalerie Kontroverzní první zatáčka, souboje a vítězství Piastriho. Nejlepší fotografie z GP Saúdské Arábie 2025 Petr Kubala 20. dubna 2025 Výběr fotografií z Velké ceny Saúdské Arábie 2025, kterou vyhrál Oscar Piastri před Maxem Verstappenem a Landem Norrisem. F1sport.cz GP Saúdské Arábie 2025FotografieSeznamNoFeed