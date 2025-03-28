Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Sutton 15 Fotogalerie Jak to bude Cunodovi slušet u Red Bullu? Vyzkoušel si to už vloni v testech [galerie] Petr Kubala 28. března 2025 Júki Cunoda od Grand Prix Japonska nahradí Liama Lawsona u Red Bullu. Nebude to poprvé, co bude jezdit ve voze Red Bullu. Vloni po posledním závodě usedl během testů do RB20. F1sport.cz Red Bull RacingFotografieJúki Cunoda