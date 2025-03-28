Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

15
Jak to bude Cunodovi slušet u Red Bullu? Vyzkoušel si to už vloni v testech [galerie]

Petr Kubala
28. března 2025

Júki Cunoda od Grand Prix Japonska nahradí Liama Lawsona u Red Bullu. Nebude to poprvé, co bude jezdit ve voze Red Bullu. Vloni po posledním závodě usedl během testů do RB20.

