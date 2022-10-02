GP Singapuru 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Singapuru George Russell. Závod však dokončil mimo první desítku, a tak se extra bod neuděloval.
Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson
Nejrychlejší kola
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Ztráta
|Kolo
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:46.458
|
|54
|2
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:48.165
|1.707
|57
|3
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:48.414
|1.956
|59
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:48.753
|2.295
|54
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:49.142
|2.684
|52
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:49.212
|2.754
|56
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:50.283
|3.825
|58
|8
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:50.290
|3.832
|58
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:50.569
|4.111
|56
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:50.622
|4.164
|58
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:50.669
|4.211
|58
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:51.006
|4.548
|57
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:51.864
|5.406
|52
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:52.067
|5.609
|59
|15
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:58.716
|12.258
|32
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|2:00.463
|14.005
|19
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|2:01.105
|14.647
|24
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|2:02.121
|15.663
|24
|19
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|2:05.556
|19.098
|5
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2:05.585
|19.127
|5
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2:01.358
|2
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2:01.214
|2
|3
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2:00.875
|3
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2:00.310
|4
|5
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2:00.267
|5
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2:00.219
|5
|7
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2:00.094
|6
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:59.580
|11
|9
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:59.473
|12
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:59.328
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:59.018
|15
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:58.983
|17
|13
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:58.905
|18
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:58.717
|19
|15
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:58.519
|20
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:58.377
|23
|17
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:58.332
|24
|18
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:58.161
|25
|19
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:57.451
|31
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:56.259
|31
|21
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:56.177
|33
|22
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:54.795
|34
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:53.693
|41
|24
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:53.302
|41
|25
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:52.701
|42
|26
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:52.533
|42
|27
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:51.903
|43
|28
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:51.724
|43
|29
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:51.370
|43
|30
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:51.355
|44
|31
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:50.616
|44
|32
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:50.538
|45
|33
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:50.328
|45
|34
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:50.049
|45
|35
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:49.500
|48
|36
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:49.189
|49
|37
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:49.177
|49
|38
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:48.841
|52
|39
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:48.578
|53
|40
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:48.576
|54
|41
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:46.458
|54
Strategie