GP Singapuru 2022

GP Singapuru 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

2. října 2022
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Singapuru George Russell. Závod však dokončil mimo první desítku, a tak se extra bod neuděloval.
Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson
GP Singapuru 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie | Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Nejrychlejší kola

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo
George Russell Mercedes 1:46.458   54
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:48.165 1.707 57
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:48.414 1.956 59
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:48.753 2.295 54
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:49.142 2.684 52
Lando Norris McLaren 1:49.212 2.754 56
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:50.283 3.825 58
Mick Schumacher Haas 1:50.290 3.832 58
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:50.569 4.111 56
10  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:50.622 4.164 58
11  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:50.669 4.211 58
12  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:51.006 4.548 57
13  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:51.864 5.406 52
14  Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:52.067 5.609 59
15  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:58.716 12.258 32
16  Fernando Alonso Alpine 2:00.463 14.005 19
17  Esteban Ocon Alpine 2:01.105 14.647 24
18  Alexander Albon Williams 2:02.121 15.663 24
19  Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 2:05.556 19.098 5
20  Nicholas Latifi Williams 2:05.585 19.127 5

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2:01.358 2
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2:01.214 2
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2:00.875 3
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2:00.310 4
5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2:00.267 5
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2:00.219 5
7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2:00.094 6
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:59.580 11
9 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:59.473 12
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:59.328 12
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:59.018 15
12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:58.983 17
13 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:58.905 18
14 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:58.717 19
15 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:58.519 20
16 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:58.377 23
17 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:58.332 24
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:58.161 25
19 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:57.451 31
20 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:56.259 31
21 George Russell Mercedes 1:56.177 33
22 George Russell Mercedes 1:54.795 34
23 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:53.693 41
24 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:53.302 41
25 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:52.701 42
26 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:52.533 42
27 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:51.903 43
28 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:51.724 43
29 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:51.370 43
30 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:51.355 44
31 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:50.616 44
32 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:50.538 45
33 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:50.328 45
34 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:50.049 45
35 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:49.500 48
36 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:49.189 49
37 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.177 49
38 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:48.841 52
39 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:48.578 53
40 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:48.576 54
41 George Russell Mercedes 1:46.458 54

Strategie

Aktuality

12:39 | V Singapuru začalo pršet...
22:53 | V Singapuru opět vydatně prší...
1. října | Red Bull potvrdil, že Verstappena stáhl do boxů kvůli nedostatku paliva. V nádrži musí zůstat alespoň 1 litr.
Sledujte F1sport na Twitteru

GP Singapuru 2022

Pátek 30. září 2022
1. trénink Hamilton
2. trénink Sainz
Sobota 1. října 2022
3. trénink Leclerc
Kvalifikace Leclerc
Neděle 2. října 2022
Závod Pérez

