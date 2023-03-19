GP Saúdské Arábie 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
Nejrychlejší kolo závodu zajel v posledním kole Max Verstappen.
Foto: Getty Images / Peter Fox
Nejrychlejší kola
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Ztráta
|Kolo
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31.906
|
|50
|2
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.188
|0.282
|38
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:32.240
|0.334
|50
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32.433
|0.527
|50
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:32.822
|0.916
|50
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32.941
|1.035
|47
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.056
|1.150
|47
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33.222
|1.316
|49
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33.374
|1.468
|44
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33.392
|1.486
|50
|11
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1:33.609
|1.703
|49
|12
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:33.780
|1.874
|50
|13
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:33.894
|1.988
|49
|14
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:33.931
|2.025
|50
|15
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34.122
|2.216
|49
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34.287
|2.381
|48
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:34.384
|2.478
|37
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:34.469
|2.563
|49
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:35.140
|3.234
|7
|20
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:35.567
|3.661
|24
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:35.567
|2
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:35.140
|3
|3
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.829
|3
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.621
|6
|5
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.277
|7
|6
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.255
|9
|7
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.106
|10
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34.075
|11
|9
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:33.961
|17
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:33.790
|17
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:33.464
|23
|12
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:33.440
|24
|13
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:33.426
|25
|14
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.933
|25
|15
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.891
|27
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.838
|27
|17
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.726
|29
|18
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.670
|29
|19
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.554
|31
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.382
|31
|21
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.294
|34
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.249
|35
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32.188
|38
|24
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31.906
|50
Kola ve vedení
Strategie