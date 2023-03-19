GP Saúdské Arábie 2023

GP Saúdské Arábie 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

19. března 2023
Nejrychlejší kolo závodu zajel v posledním kole Max Verstappen.
Foto: Getty Images / Peter Fox
GP Saúdské Arábie 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie | Foto: Getty Images / Peter Fox

Nejrychlejší kola

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.906   50
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.188 0.282 38
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.240 0.334 50
George Russell Mercedes 1:32.433 0.527 50
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:32.822 0.916 50
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.941 1.035 47
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.056 1.150 47
Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:33.222 1.316 49
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.374 1.468 44
10  Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.392 1.486 50
11  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1:33.609 1.703 49
12  Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:33.780 1.874 50
13  Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 1:33.894 1.988 49
14  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.931 2.025 50
15  Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.122 2.216 49
16  Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.287 2.381 48
17  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:34.384 2.478 37
18  Logan Sargeant Williams 1:34.469 2.563 49
19  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.140 3.234 7
20  Alexander Albon Williams 1:35.567 3.661 24

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.567 2
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.140 3
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.829 3
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.621 6
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.277 7
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.255 9
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.106 10
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.075 11
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:33.961 17
10  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.790 17
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:33.464 23
12  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:33.440 24
13  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:33.426 25
14  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.933 25
15  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.891 27
16  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.838 27
17  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.726 29
18  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.670 29
19  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.554 31
20  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.382 31
21  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.294 34
22  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.249 35
23  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32.188 38
24  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.906 50

Kola ve vedení

  • Alonso: 3
  • Pérez: 47

Strategie

Klepněte pro větší obrázekKlepněte pro větší obrázek
GP Saúdské Arábie 2023

Pátek 17. března 2023
1. trénink Verstappen
2. trénink Verstappen
Sobota 18. března 2023
3. trénink Verstappen
Kvalifikace Pérez
Neděle 19. března 2023
Závod Pérez

