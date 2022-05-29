GP Monaka 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
29. 5. 2022 |
Petr Kubala
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Monaku Lando Norris.
Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose
Nejrychlejší kola
|P
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Rozdíl
|Kolo
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.693
|
|55
|2
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:15.334
|0.641
|61
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:15.882
|1.189
|50
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16.028
|1.335
|46
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.052
|1.359
|47
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.249
|1.556
|46
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:16.421
|1.728
|47
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.830
|2.137
|42
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.203
|2.510
|51
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:17.344
|2.651
|61
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:17.532
|2.839
|59
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:17.558
|2.865
|54
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.571
|2.878
|50
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.600
|2.907
|57
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.672
|2.979
|56
|16
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:18.023
|3.330
|40
|17
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.200
|3.507
|52
|18
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:18.579
|3.886
|43
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:24.778
|10.085
|24
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33.754
|19.061
|18
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:43.218
|3
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:41.885
|4
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:41.426
|4
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:39.679
|5
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:39.431
|5
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:38.046
|6
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:37.998
|6
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:37.181
|7
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.588
|9
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.299
|10
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:35.323
|11
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:35.077
|12
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.665
|13
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.314
|14
|15
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:32.995
|14
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:31.251
|14
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.246
|17
|18
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:25.215
|18
|19
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.805
|20
|20
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23.633
|23
|21
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22.845
|24
|22
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:22.826
|24
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22.206
|25
|24
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:21.037
|25
|25
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20.929
|33
|26
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:20.677
|34
|27
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20.511
|34
|28
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:19.801
|35
|29
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19.112
|35
|30
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:19.027
|36
|31
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:18.962
|36
|32
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:18.835
|36
|33
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18.347
|37
|34
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:18.150
|37
|35
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:17.081
|38
|36
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.044
|39
|37
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.980
|39
|38
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16.473
|40
|39
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16.434
|41
|40
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.273
|41
|41
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16.260
|42
|42
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16.028
|46
|43
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:15.882
|50
|44
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.693
|55
Strategie
