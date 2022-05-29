vytisknout velikost písma GP Monaka 2022  

GP Monaka 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

29. 5. 2022 | 
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Monaku Lando Norris.
Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose
GP Monaka 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie | Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose

Nejrychlejší kola

P Jezdec Tým Čas Rozdíl Kolo
Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.693   55
Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:15.334 0.641 61
Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:15.882 1.189 50
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:16.028 1.335 46
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.052 1.359 47
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.249 1.556 46
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:16.421 1.728 47
George Russell Mercedes 1:16.830 2.137 42
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.203 2.510 51
10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:17.344 2.651 61
11  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:17.532 2.839 59
12  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:17.558 2.865 54
13  Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:17.571 2.878 50
14  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:17.600 2.907 57
15  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.672 2.979 56
16  Alexander Albon Williams 1:18.023 3.330 40
17  Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 1:18.200 3.507 52
18  Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:18.579 3.886 43
19  Mick Schumacher Haas 1:24.778 10.085 24
20  Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.754 19.061 18

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.218 3
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.885 4
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.426 4
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:39.679 5
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:39.431 5
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:38.046 6
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:37.998 6
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.181 7
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.588 9
10  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.299 10
11  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.323 11
12  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.077 12
13  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.665 13
14  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.314 14
15  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:32.995 14
16  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:31.251 14
17  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.246 17
18  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:25.215 18
19  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.805 20
20  George Russell Mercedes 1:23.633 23
21  Lando Norris McLaren 1:22.845 24
22  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.826 24
23  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22.206 25
24  George Russell Mercedes 1:21.037 25
25  Alexander Albon Williams 1:20.929 33
26  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:20.677 34
27  Alexander Albon Williams 1:20.511 34
28  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:19.801 35
29  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.112 35
30  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:19.027 36
31  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:18.962 36
32  Alexander Albon Williams 1:18.835 36
33  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:18.347 37
34  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:18.150 37
35  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:17.081 38
36  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.044 39
37  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.980 39
38  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:16.473 40
39  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:16.434 41
40  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.273 41
41  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:16.260 42
42  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:16.028 46
43  Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:15.882 50
44  Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.693 55

Strategie

Témata článku: GP Monaka 2022  

GP Monaka 2022

Pátek 27. května 2022
1. trénink Leclerc
2. trénink Leclerc
Sobota 28. května 2022
3. trénink Pérez
Kvalifikace Leclerc
Neděle 29. květba 2022
Závod Pérez

