GP Maďarska 2023

GP Maďarska 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

23. července 2023
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel s přehledem Max Verstappen.
Foto: Getty Images / Francois Nel
GP Maďarska 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

Nejrychlejší kola

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.504   53
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.601 1.097 54
George Russell Mercedes 1:22.158 1.654 48
Lando Norris McLaren 1:22.178 1.674 50
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22.295 1.791 53
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.469 1.965 50
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:22.584 2.080 54
Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.736 2.232 45
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.745 2.241 51
10  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.269 2.765 68
11  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.425 2.921 54
12  Logan Sargeant Williams 1:23.496 2.992 36
13  Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:23.573 3.069 42
14  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:23.651 3.147 42
15  Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 1:23.743 3.239 12
16  Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:23.864 3.360 54
17  Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:23.934 3.430 67
18  Alexander Albon Williams 1:24.051 3.547 54

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.157 2
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.070 3
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.542 4
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.487 7
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.437 9
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.405 10
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:24.246 11
Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 1:23.743 12
Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.543 19
10  Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.499 21
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:23.195 29
12  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:23.086 30
13  George Russell Mercedes 1:23.014 32
14  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22.929 44
15  Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.736 45
16  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22.637 45
17  Lando Norris McLaren 1:22.216 46
18  George Russell Mercedes 1:22.158 48
19  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.504 53

Strategie

Klepněte pro větší obrázekKlepněte pro větší obrázek
Témata článku: GP Maďarska 2023

GP Maďarska 2023

Pátek 21. července 2023
1. trénink Russell
2. trénink Leclerc
Sobota 22. července 2023
3. trénink Hamilton
Kvalifikace Hamilton
Neděle 23. července 2023

