GP Maďarska 2023: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel s přehledem Max Verstappen.
Foto: Getty Images / Francois Nel
Nejrychlejší kola
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Ztráta
|Kolo
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20.504
|
|53
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21.601
|1.097
|54
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.158
|1.654
|48
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22.178
|1.674
|50
|5
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22.295
|1.791
|53
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:22.469
|1.965
|50
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:22.584
|2.080
|54
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.736
|2.232
|45
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:22.745
|2.241
|51
|10
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:23.269
|2.765
|68
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:23.425
|2.921
|54
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:23.496
|2.992
|36
|13
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:23.573
|3.069
|42
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23.651
|3.147
|42
|15
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23.743
|3.239
|12
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:23.864
|3.360
|54
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|1:23.934
|3.430
|67
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:24.051
|3.547
|54
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25.157
|2
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25.070
|3
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.542
|4
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.487
|7
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.437
|9
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.405
|10
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:24.246
|11
|8
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23.743
|12
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.543
|19
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.499
|21
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:23.195
|29
|12
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:23.086
|30
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23.014
|32
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22.929
|44
|15
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.736
|45
|16
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22.637
|45
|17
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22.216
|46
|18
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.158
|48
|19
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20.504
|53
Strategie