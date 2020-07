Na mokrém Hungaroringu byl ve druhém tréninku nejrychlejší Vettel

It's a 1-2-3 for the Orange Trucks on their push* laps



*ᴘᴜsʜɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴀɪɴ ᴡᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴀᴡᴀʏ#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/11iCSQAKdZ