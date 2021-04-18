Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
vytisknout velikost písma GP Emilia Romagna 2021  

GP Emilia Romagna 2021: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

18. 4. 2021 | 
Nejrychlejší čas zajel v Imole Hamilton. Díky extra bodu se udržel v čele šampionátu. s
Foto: Getty Images / Bryn Lennon
GP Emilia Romagna 2021: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie | Foto: Getty Images / Bryn Lennon

Nejrychlejší kola

P Jezdec Tým Čas Rozdíl Kolo
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.702   60
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.524 0.822 60
Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.259 1.557 63
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:18.334 1.632 49
Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.353 1.651 62
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.379 1.677 60
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:18.490 1.788 60
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.782 2.080 59
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.994 2.292 52
10  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.074 2.372 59
11  Mick Schumacher Haas 1:19.193 2.491 58
12  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:19.341 2.639 54
13  Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:19.396 2.694 62
14  Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:19.417 2.715 62
15  Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1:19.422 2.720 62
16  Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.470 2.768 57
17  Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:20.402 3.700 55
18  George Russell Williams 1:26.543 9.841 28
19  Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:28.485 11.783 30

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.303 7
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.925 8
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.953 9
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.130 10
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.100 10
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.168 11
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.724 11
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.592 12
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.119 13
10  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.740 14
11  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.059 15
12  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.597 16
13  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.578 16
14  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:26.456 20
15  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:25.524 26
16  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.169 29
17  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.756 28
18  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.138 30
19  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:22.722 29
20  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.006 36
21  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.353 37
22  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.726 38
23  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.579 39
24  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.479 39
25  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.935 40
26  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.786 41
27  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.680 42
28  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.332 42
29  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.284 45
30  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.011 46
31  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.858 50
32  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.766 54
33  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.524 60
34  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.702 60

Kola ve vedení

  • Verstappen: 61
  • Hamilton: 2

Zastávky v boxech

# Jezdec Tým Kolo Čas Pozn.
Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 30.866  
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 3 32.024  
Mick Schumacher Haas 5 51.007  
Nikita Mazepin Haas 12 31.168  
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 14 31.068  
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 20 31.184  
Mick Schumacher Haas 21 32.479  
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 22 39.502  
Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 31.500  
10  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 25 30.696  
11  George Russell Williams 26 29.983  
12  Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 26 30.280  
13  Max Verstappen Red Bull 27 29.809  
14  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 32.277  
15  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 27 30.856  
16  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 27 34.340  
17  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 31.138  
18  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 28 32.112  
19  Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 27 32.299  
20  Esteban Ocon Alpine 27 30.652  
21  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 31.002  
22  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 28 44.608 Pen. 10 s
23  Lando Norris McLaren 28 30.654  
24  Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 28 30.167  
25  Fernando Alonso Alpine 28 30.864  
26  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 31 38.198  
27  Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 30.701  
28  Max Verstappen Red Bull 33 27:01.361  
29  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 24:52.090  
30  Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 32 24:52.612  
31  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 32 24:54.731  
32  Mick Schumacher Haas 31 25:21.462  
33  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 32 24:51.384  
34  Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 32 24:56.541  
35  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 33 26:49.484  
36  Fernando Alonso Alpine 32 24:48.372  
37  Esteban Ocon Alpine 32 24:38.974  
38  Nikita Mazepin Haas 31 24:46.154  
39  Lando Norris McLaren 33 26:24.953  
40  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 33 26:21.158  
41  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 33 26:22.211  
42  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 32 24:13.539  
43  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 32 24:12.323  
44  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 33 26:14.827  
45  Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33 1:05.390  
46  Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 33 1:02.892  
47  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 33 1:05.870  
48  Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 33 1:03.280  
49  Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 33 1:00.172  
50  Fernando Alonso Alpine 33 57.601  
51  Esteban Ocon Alpine 33 56.733  
52  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 33 56.083  
53  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 33 52.043 Pen.
54  Mick Schumacher Haas 32 51.222  
55  Nikita Mazepin Haas 32 49.729  
56  Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 40 29.742  

Strategie

Klepněte pro větší obrázekKlepněte pro větší obrázek
GP Emilia Romagna 2021  

Aktuality

19:27 | Incident mezi Bottasem a Russellem bez trestu. Podle nich Bottas držel linii, nechal místo na úrovni šířky vozu. Jednalo se s ohledem na podmínky o závodní incident.
19:04 | Před sportovní komisaře jdou i Stroll a Gasly za incident ve 2. zatáčce 11. kola.
14:16 | V Imole začalo pršet... zatím hlavně nad částí okruhu.
9:25 | Technický ředitel AlphaTauri Egginton uvedl, že převodovka ve voze Cunody skončila na dva kusy...
GP Emilia Romagna 2021

Pátek 16. dubna 2021
1. trénink Bottas (1:16.564)
2. trénink Bottas (1:15:551)
Sobota 17. dubna 2021
3. trénink Verstappen (1:14.958)
Kvalifikace Hamilton (1:14.411)
Neděle 18. dubna 2021
Závod Verstappen

