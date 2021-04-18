GP Emilia Romagna 2021: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
18. 4. 2021 |
Petr Kubala
Nejrychlejší čas zajel v Imole Hamilton. Díky extra bodu se udržel v čele šampionátu. s
Foto: Getty Images / Bryn Lennon
Nejrychlejší kola
|P
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Rozdíl
|Kolo
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.702
|
|60
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.524
|0.822
|60
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18.259
|1.557
|63
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18.334
|1.632
|49
|5
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:18.353
|1.651
|62
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.379
|1.677
|60
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:18.490
|1.788
|60
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:18.782
|2.080
|59
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:18.994
|2.292
|52
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:19.074
|2.372
|59
|11
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:19.193
|2.491
|58
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:19.341
|2.639
|54
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:19.396
|2.694
|62
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19.417
|2.715
|62
|15
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19.422
|2.720
|62
|16
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19.470
|2.768
|57
|17
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:20.402
|3.700
|55
|18
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:26.543
|9.841
|28
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:28.485
|11.783
|30
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:36.303
|7
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.925
|8
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.953
|9
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.130
|10
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.100
|10
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.168
|11
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:28.724
|11
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:28.592
|12
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28.119
|13
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.740
|14
|11
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.059
|15
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26.597
|16
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:26.578
|16
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:26.456
|20
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:25.524
|26
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.169
|29
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:23.756
|28
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:23.138
|30
|19
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:22.722
|29
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21.006
|36
|21
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20.353
|37
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19.726
|38
|23
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19.579
|39
|24
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19.479
|39
|25
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.935
|40
|26
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.786
|41
|27
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.680
|42
|28
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18.332
|42
|29
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.284
|45
|30
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.011
|46
|31
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.858
|50
|32
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.766
|54
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.524
|60
|34
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.702
|60
Kola ve vedení
- Verstappen: 61
- Hamilton: 2
Zastávky v boxech
|#
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Kolo
|Čas
|Pozn.
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1
|30.866
|
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|3
|32.024
|
|3
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|5
|51.007
|
|4
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|12
|31.168
|
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|14
|31.068
|
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|20
|31.184
|
|7
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|21
|32.479
|
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|22
|39.502
|
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|23
|31.500
|
|10
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|25
|30.696
|
|11
|George Russell
|Williams
|26
|29.983
|
|12
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|26
|30.280
|
|13
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|27
|29.809
|
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|26
|32.277
|
|15
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|27
|30.856
|
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|27
|34.340
|
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|31.138
|
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|28
|32.112
|
|19
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|27
|32.299
|
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|27
|30.652
|
|21
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28
|31.002
|
|22
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|28
|44.608
|Pen. 10 s
|23
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|28
|30.654
|
|24
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|28
|30.167
|
|25
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|28
|30.864
|
|26
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|31
|38.198
|
|27
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|31
|30.701
|
|28
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|33
|27:01.361
|
|29
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|24:52.090
|
|30
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|32
|24:52.612
|
|31
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|32
|24:54.731
|
|32
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|31
|25:21.462
|
|33
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|32
|24:51.384
|
|34
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|32
|24:56.541
|
|35
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|33
|26:49.484
|
|36
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|32
|24:48.372
|
|37
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|32
|24:38.974
|
|38
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|31
|24:46.154
|
|39
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|33
|26:24.953
|
|40
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|33
|26:21.158
|
|41
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|33
|26:22.211
|
|42
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|32
|24:13.539
|
|43
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|32
|24:12.323
|
|44
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|33
|26:14.827
|
|45
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|33
|1:05.390
|
|46
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|33
|1:02.892
|
|47
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|33
|1:05.870
|
|48
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|33
|1:03.280
|
|49
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|33
|1:00.172
|
|50
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|33
|57.601
|
|51
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|33
|56.733
|
|52
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|33
|56.083
|
|53
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|33
|52.043
|Pen.
|54
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|32
|51.222
|
|55
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|32
|49.729
|
|56
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|40
|29.742
|
Strategie