GP Číny 2024: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

Petr Kubala
21. dubna 2024 • 13:43

Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Číně Fernando Alonso. Strategie ovlivnily výjezdy safety caru.

Nejrychlejší kola

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo km/h
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.810   45 200.629
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.406 0.596 33 199.414
Kuan-jü Čou Kick Sauber 1:38.633 0.823 42 198.955
Lando Norris McLaren 1:38.751 0.941 33 198.717
Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:39.198 1.388 40 197.822
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:39.384 1.574 33 197.452
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:39.388 1.578 33 197.444
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:39.444 1.634 37 197.333
Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:39.739 1.929 18 196.749
10  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:39.764 1.954 19 196.700
11  George Russell Mercedes 1:40.112 2.302 39 196.016
12  Alexander Albon Williams 1:40.790 2.980 34 194.697
13  Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:40.815 3.005 32 194.649
14  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:40.835 3.025 34 194.610
15  Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:40.937 3.127 33 194.414
16  Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:40.994 3.184 16 194.304
17  Logan Sargeant Williams 1:41.000 3.190 14 194.293
18  Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:41.077 3.267 45 194.145
19  Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 1:41.276 3.466 11 193.763
20  Júki Cunoda RB 1:41.593 3.783 11 193.158

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:40.103 2
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.591 15
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.519 17
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.604 32
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.406 33
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.810 45

Strategie

05-cn24-pitstop-en.jpg05-cn24-race3-en.jpg

