GP Číny 2024: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie Petr Kubala 21. dubna 2024 • 13:43 Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Číně Fernando Alonso. Strategie ovlivnily výjezdy safety caru. Nejrychlejší kola P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo km/h 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.810 45 200.629 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.406 0.596 33 199.414 3 Kuan-jü Čou Kick Sauber 1:38.633 0.823 42 198.955 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:38.751 0.941 33 198.717 5 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:39.198 1.388 40 197.822 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:39.384 1.574 33 197.452 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:39.388 1.578 33 197.444 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:39.444 1.634 37 197.333 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:39.739 1.929 18 196.749 10 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:39.764 1.954 19 196.700 11 George Russell Mercedes 1:40.112 2.302 39 196.016 12 Alexander Albon Williams 1:40.790 2.980 34 194.697 13 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:40.815 3.005 32 194.649 14 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:40.835 3.025 34 194.610 15 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:40.937 3.127 33 194.414 16 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:40.994 3.184 16 194.304 17 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:41.000 3.190 14 194.293 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:41.077 3.267 45 194.145 19 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 1:41.276 3.466 11 193.763 20 Júki Cunoda RB 1:41.593 3.783 11 193.158 Vývoj nejrychlejších kol P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:40.103 2 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.591 15 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.519 17 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.604 32 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.406 33 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.810 45 Strategie