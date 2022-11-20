GP Abú Dhabí 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Abú Dhabí Lando Noris.
Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli
Nejrychlejší kola
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Ztráta
|Kolo
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.391
|
|44
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28.836
|0.445
|48
|3
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:28.879
|0.488
|50
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:28.972
|0.581
|52
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29.333
|0.942
|45
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.392
|1.001
|54
|7
|Júki Cunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:29.489
|1.098
|40
|8
|Kuan-jü Čou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29.600
|1.209
|53
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29.620
|1.229
|42
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.719
|1.328
|48
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.788
|1.397
|42
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:29.833
|1.442
|39
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:29.939
|1.548
|40
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:30.309
|1.918
|45
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:30.312
|1.921
|35
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30.352
|1.961
|47
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:30.579
|2.188
|24
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:30.785
|2.394
|45
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:31.081
|2.690
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31.158
|2.767
|40
Vývoj nejrychlejších kol
|P.
|Jezdec
|Tým
|Čas
|Kolo
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.541
|2
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.968
|3
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.864
|17
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29.798
|19
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.744
|28
|6
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29.212
|35
|7
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29.199
|36
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29.065
|37
|9
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.042
|41
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28.895
|43
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28.842
|44
|12
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.391
|44
Strategie