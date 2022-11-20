GP Abú Dhabí 2022

GP Abú Dhabí 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie

20. listopadu 2022
Nejrychlejší kolo zajel v Abú Dhabí Lando Noris.
Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli
GP Abú Dhabí 2022: Nejrychlejší kola a strategie | Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Nejrychlejší kola

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Ztráta Kolo
Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.391   44
George Russell Mercedes 1:28.836 0.445 48
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1:28.879 0.488 50
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:28.972 0.581 52
Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29.333 0.942 45
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.392 1.001 54
Júki Cunoda AlphaTauri 1:29.489 1.098 40
Kuan-jü Čou Alfa Romeo 1:29.600 1.209 53
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.620 1.229 42
10  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.719 1.328 48
11  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.788 1.397 42
12  Mick Schumacher Haas 1:29.833 1.442 39
13  Alexander Albon Williams 1:29.939 1.548 40
14  Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:30.309 1.918 45
15  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:30.312 1.921 35
16  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.352 1.961 47
17  Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:30.579 2.188 24
18  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:30.785 2.394 45
19  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:31.081 2.690 17
20  Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:31.158 2.767 40

Vývoj nejrychlejších kol

P. Jezdec Tým Čas Kolo
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.541 2
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.968 3
George Russell Mercedes 1:29.864 17
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29.798 19
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.744 28
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29.212 35
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29.199 36
Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29.065 37
George Russell Mercedes 1:29.042 41
10  George Russell Mercedes 1:28.895 43
11  George Russell Mercedes 1:28.842 44
12  Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.391 44

Strategie

Klepněte pro větší obrázekKlepněte pro větší obrázek
17:10 | Mechanici Mercedesu naložilo de Vriese na vozík pro pneumatiky a odvezli ho před garáž AlphaTauri... 
16:23 | Každý závod je důležitý. Týmy Alfa Romeo a Aston Martin dokončily sezónu se stejným počtem 55 bodů. Alfa Romeo nakonec ale uhájila šesté místo. Co rozhodlo? Větší počet pátých míst. Bottas dojel v Imole (čtvrtý závod sezóny) pátý, Aston Martin byl letos nejlépe šestý 
13:55 | Lewis Hamilton se loučí se sezónou s pokutou 500 euro. Při jízdě na startovní rošt byl v boxech o 4,5 km/h rychlejší. 
11:01 | Logan Sargeant dojel v závodě F2 na pátém místě. V šampionátu sice přišel těsně o třetí pozici, ale díky celkově čtvrtému místu získal 30 bodů pro superlicenci a příští rok ho uvidíme u Williamsu. 
