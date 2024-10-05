Jules Bianchi coby junior Scuderie Ferrari Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi při testování pro stáj Force India Foto: Getty Images V roce 2012 byl Jules Bianchi rezervním pilotem týmu Force India Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi v ulících Monte Carla, kde v roce 2014 dosáhl na své jediné body v F1 Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi s fanoušky Foto: Getty Images Na městských okruzích se Bianchimu vždy dařilo Foto: Getty Images Pro stáj Marussia závodil Jules Bianchi v letech 2013 až 2014 Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi během Velké ceny Maďarska Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi a Nico Rosberg Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi byl mnohými považován za hvězdu budoucnosti Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi během focení v roce 2014 Foto: Getty Images Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi – jezdecká dvojice stáje Marrusia Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi v Monze 2013 Foto: Getty Images Jedna z posledních fotografií Julese Bianchiho Foto: Getty Images Jules Bianchi během sezony 2014 Foto: Getty Images 18 Fotogalerie Galerie: Od tragické nehody Bianchiho uplynulo 10 let F1sport.cz 5. října 2024 F1 si dnes připomíná smutné výročí. Přesně před 10 lety v Suzuce vážně havaroval Jules Bianchi. Připomeňte si kariéru Francouze, který zemřel na následky zranění necelý rok po nehodě, prostřednictvím naší galerie. F1sport.cz FotografieJules Bianchi