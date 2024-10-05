Galerie: Od tragické nehody Bianchiho uplynulo 10 let

Jules Bianchi coby junior Scuderie Ferrari Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi coby junior Scuderie Ferrari Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi při testování pro stáj Force India Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi při testování pro stáj Force India Foto: Getty Images

V roce 2012 byl Jules Bianchi rezervním pilotem týmu Force India Foto: Getty Images

V roce 2012 byl Jules Bianchi rezervním pilotem týmu Force India Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi v ulících Monte Carla, kde v roce 2014 dosáhl na své jediné body v F1 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi v ulících Monte Carla, kde v roce 2014 dosáhl na své jediné body v F1 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi s fanoušky Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi s fanoušky Foto: Getty Images

Na městských okruzích se Bianchimu vždy dařilo Foto: Getty Images

Na městských okruzích se Bianchimu vždy dařilo Foto: Getty Images

Pro stáj Marussia závodil Jules Bianchi v letech 2013 až 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Pro stáj Marussia závodil Jules Bianchi v letech 2013 až 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během Velké ceny Maďarska Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během Velké ceny Maďarska Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi a Nico Rosberg Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi a Nico Rosberg Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi byl mnohými považován za hvězdu budoucnosti Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi byl mnohými považován za hvězdu budoucnosti Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi za volantem vozu stáje Marrusia Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během focení v roce 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během focení v roce 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi – jezdecká dvojice stáje Marrusia

Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi – jezdecká dvojice stáje Marrusia

Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi v Monze 2013 Foto: Getty Images

Max Chilton a Jules Bianchi v Monze 2013 Foto: Getty Images

Jedna z posledních fotografií Julese Bianchiho Foto: Getty Images

Jedna z posledních fotografií Julese Bianchiho Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během sezony 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi během sezony 2014 Foto: Getty Images

Jules Bianchi při testování pro stáj Force India Foto: Getty Images
V roce 2012 byl Jules Bianchi rezervním pilotem týmu Force India Foto: Getty Images
Jules Bianchi v ulících Monte Carla, kde v roce 2014 dosáhl na své jediné body v F1 Foto: Getty Images
Jules Bianchi s fanoušky Foto: Getty Images
18
Fotogalerie

Galerie: Od tragické nehody Bianchiho uplynulo 10 let

F1sport.cz
5. října 2024

F1 si dnes připomíná smutné výročí. Přesně před 10 lety v Suzuce vážně havaroval Jules Bianchi. Připomeňte si kariéru Francouze, který zemřel na následky zranění necelý rok po nehodě, prostřednictvím naší galerie.

Bianchi/GettyImages-106903629_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-138513859_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-140616077_master.jpg
Bianchi/GettyImages-493576403_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-493317007_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-492923313_master.jpg
Bianchi/GettyImages-475704311_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-452788342_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-475750935_master.jpg
Bianchi/GettyImages-174539174_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-451772378_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-162973974_master.jpg
Bianchi/GettyImages-168491669_master.jpgBianchi/GettyImages-166666374_master.jpg10.jpg
14.jpgGP Japonska/2014-07.jpgSezóna 2014/Monako (1).jpg

Doporučujeme

Články odjinud