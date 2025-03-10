Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Foto: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne 18 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Závod šampionů 2025 v Sydney Petr Kubala 10. března 2025 O víkendu se v Austrálii uskutečnil letošní Závod šampionů. Vyhrál ho Sébastien Loeb. Součástí víkendu byl i tradiční Pohár národů, který se konal v pátek. Nejlépe si vedl francouzský tým ve složení Sébastien Loeb a Victor Martins F1sport.cz Fotografie