Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Steven Tee Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson 43 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Velká cena Monaka 2025 Petr Kubala 25. května 2025 Výběr fotografií z Velké ceny Monaka 2025, kterou vyhrál Lando Norris před Charlesem Leclercem a Oscarem Piastrim. F1sport.cz GP Monaka 2025Fotografie