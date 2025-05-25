Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose

Fotogalerie: Velká cena Monaka 2025

Petr Kubala
25. května 2025

Výběr fotografií z Velké ceny Monaka 2025, kterou vyhrál Lando Norris před Charlesem Leclercem a Oscarem Piastrim.

GettyImages-2216977168.jpgGettyImages-2216977757.jpgGettyImages-2216988835.jpg
GettyImages-2216978285.jpgGettyImages-2216978314.jpgGettyImages-2216978440.jpg
GettyImages-2216977508.jpgGettyImages-2216978178.jpgGettyImages-2216981634.jpg
GettyImages-2217001426.jpgGettyImages-2217001637.jpgGettyImages-2216988917.jpg
GettyImages-2216979245.jpgGettyImages-2216988910.jpgGettyImages-2216997833.jpg
GettyImages-2216988927.jpgGettyImages-2216997830.jpgGettyImages-2216984351.jpg
GettyImages-2216981838.jpgGettyImages-2216988822.jpgGettyImages-2216979582.jpg
GettyImages-2216979803.jpgGettyImages-2216981837.jpgGettyImages-2216984346.jpg
GettyImages-2216965521.jpgGettyImages-2216967724.jpgGettyImages-2216965993.jpg
GettyImages-2216976917.jpgGettyImages-2217000579.jpgGettyImages-2216968167.jpg
GettyImages-2217001652.jpgGettyImages-2217001647.jpgGettyImages-2217001644.jpg
GettyImages-2217001414.jpgGettyImages-2216998946.jpgGettyImages-2216998942.jpg
GettyImages-2216988762.jpgGettyImages-2216978348.jpgGettyImages-2216975560.jpg
GettyImages-2216975353.jpgGettyImages-2216975351.jpgGettyImages-2216974057.jpg
GettyImages-2216968756.jpg

