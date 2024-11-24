Foto: Getty Images / Chris Graythen

Fotogalerie: Velká cena Las Vegas 2024

Petr Kubala
24. listopadu 2024

Výběr fotografií z Velké ceny Las Vegas 2024, kterou vyhrál George Russell před Lewisem Hamiltonem a Carlosem Sainzem. Max Verstappen získal titul mistra světa.

