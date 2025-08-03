Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock

Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock
10
Fotogalerie

Fotogalerie: Roman Staněk opět na pódiu. Na Hungaroringu dojel druhý

F1sport.cz
3. srpna 2025

Roman Staněk získal v Maďarsku další stupně vítězů. Dojel druhý za týmovým kolegou Leonardem Fornarolim.

GettyImages-2228298660.jpgGettyImages-2228295994.jpgGettyImages-2228298590.jpg
GettyImages-2228295995.jpgGettyImages-2228296532.jpgGettyImages-2228297273.jpg
GettyImages-2228297427.jpgGettyImages-2228297423.jpgGettyImages-2228298597.jpg
GettyImages-2228298664.jpg

Doporučujeme

Články odjinud