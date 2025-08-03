Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock Foto: Getty Images / Joe Portlock 10 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Roman Staněk opět na pódiu. Na Hungaroringu dojel druhý F1sport.cz 3. srpna 2025 Roman Staněk získal v Maďarsku další stupně vítězů. Dojel druhý za týmovým kolegou Leonardem Fornarolim. F1sport.cz FotografieRoman Staněk