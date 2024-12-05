Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Mercedes Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Mercedes Foto: Mercedds Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Clive Mason Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli 21 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Přípravy na poslední závod sezóny Petr Kubala 5. prosince 2024 V Abú Dhabí je vše připraveno na poslední závod sezóny 2024. F1sport.cz GP Abú Dhabí 2024Fotografie