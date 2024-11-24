Foto: Red Bull Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Chris Graythen Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Chris Graythen Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Chris Graythen Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson 21 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Max Verstappen slaví čtvrtý titul mistra světa Petr Kubala 24. listopadu 2024 Max Verstappen získal v Las Vegas čtvrtý titul mistra světa v řadě a celkově. Stačilo mu k tomu páté místo. F1sport.cz GP Las Vegas 2024Red Bull RacingMax VerstappenFotografie