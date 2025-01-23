Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Fotogalerie: Liam Lawson navštívil Milton Keynes

Petr Kubala
23. ledna 2025

Ještě si na to budeme muset zvyknout, ale Liam Lawson je novým jezdcem týmu Red Bull Racing. Letos bude týmovým kolegou Maxe Verstappen. Kiwi driver navštívil továrnu Red Bullu.

