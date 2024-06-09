Foto: Getty Images / Clive Rose

Fotogalerie: Grand Prix Kanady 2024

Petr Kubala
10. června 2024

Výběr fotografií z dramatické Grand Prix Kanady 2024, kterou vyhrál Max Verstappen před Norrisem a Russellem.

GettyImages-2156816974.jpgGettyImages-2156813979.jpgGettyImages-2156822120.jpg
GettyImages-2156818711.jpgGettyImages-2156820098.jpgGettyImages-2156816663.jpg
GettyImages-2156816867.jpgGettyImages-2156816506.jpgGettyImages-2156814788.jpg
GettyImages-2156818097.jpgGettyImages-2156825845.jpgGettyImages-2156827821.jpg
GettyImages-2156827824.jpgGettyImages-2156825844.jpgGettyImages-2156825840.jpg
GettyImages-2156828511.jpgGettyImages-2156802310.jpgGettyImages-2156809933.jpg
GettyImages-2156805453.jpgGettyImages-2156801869.jpgGettyImages-2156802690.jpg
GettyImages-2156801811.jpgGettyImages-2156809522.jpgGettyImages-2156828783.jpg
GettyImages-2156828722.jpgGettyImages-2156828699.jpgGettyImages-2156828483.jpg
GettyImages-2156826987.jpgGettyImages-2156825439.jpgGettyImages-2156825389.jpg
GettyImages-2156823483.jpgGettyImages-2156822168.jpgGettyImages-2156812913.jpg
GettyImages-2156812271.jpgGettyImages-2156811750.jpgGettyImages-2156808282.jpg

