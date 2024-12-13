Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images Foto: Getty Images 16 Fotogalerie Fotogalerie: Galavečer FIA ve Rwandě Petr Kubala 14. prosince 2024 Max Verstappen a McLaren převzali trofeje pro mistry světa. F1sport.cz Max VerstappenCharles LeclercMcLarenFIAAndrea StellaLando NorrisOscar PiastriZak Brown