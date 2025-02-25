Fotogalerie: Dosud představené helmy jezdců v sezóně 2025

Lando Norris  Foto: McLaren

Lando Norris  Foto: McLaren

Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri

Lewis Hamilton Foto: Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Foto: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc Foto: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc Foto: Ferrari

Liam Lawson Foto: Red Bull

Liam Lawson Foto: Red Bull

Max Verstappen Foto: @ VerstappenCOM

Max Verstappen Foto: @VerstappenCOM

Max Verstappen Foto: @ VerstappenCOM

Max Verstappen Foto: @VerstappenCOM

Fernando Alonso  Foto: Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso  Foto: Aston Martin

Alonso (vlevo) a Stroll (vpravo) Foto: Aston Martin

Alonso (vlevo) a Stroll (vpravo) Foto: Aston Martin

Andrea Kimi Antonelli  Foto: Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli  Foto: Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli  Foto: Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli  Foto: Mercedes

Esteban Ocon Foto: Haas

Esteban Ocon Foto: Haas

Esteban Ocon Foto: Haas

Esteban Ocon Foto: Haas

Oliver Bearman Foto: Haas

Oliver Bearman Foto: Haas

Oliver Bearman Foto: Haas

Oliver Bearman Foto: Haas

Alex Albon Foto: Alex Albon

Alex Albon Foto: Alex Albon

Alex Albon Foto: Alex Albon

Alex Albon Foto: Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz Foto: Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz Foto: Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz Foto: Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz Foto: Carlos Sainz, Williams

Júki Cunoda Foto: Júki Cunoda

Júki Cunoda Foto: Júki Cunoda

Júki Cunoda Foto: Júki Cunoda

Júki Cunoda Foto: Júki Cunoda

Isack Hadjar Foto: Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar Foto: Racing Bulls

Gabriel Bortoleto Foto:  Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto Foto: Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto Foto:  Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto Foto: Gabriel Bortoleto

Nico Hülkenberg Foto:  Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg Foto: Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg Foto:  Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg Foto: Nico Hülkenberg

Pierre Gasly Foto:  Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly Foto: Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly Foto:  Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly Foto: Pierre Gasly

Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri Foto: Oscar Piastri
Lewis Hamilton Foto: Ferrari
Charles Leclerc Foto: Ferrari
29
Fotogalerie

Fotogalerie: Dosud představené helmy jezdců v sezóně 2025

Petr Kubala
25. února 2025

Fotografie dosud představených helem jezdců v sezóně 2025.

lando.jpgpiastri2.jpgpiastri.jpg
hamilton.jpgleclerc.jpglawson.jpg
GjqDAP6WUAApEqA.jpgfsds.jpg
alonso.jpgReady to take to the track. #AMR25.jpgantoneli.jpg
antonelli2.jpgocon.jpgocon2.jpg
bearman.jpgbearman2.jpg
albon.jpgalbon2.jpgsainz.jpg
sainz2.jpg
cunoda.jpgcunoda2.jpghadjar.jpg
bortoleto.jpg481839785_18486432868057543_1745736424225729894_n..jpgBrand new team, brand new lid (1).jpg
Brand new team, brand new lid (2).jpg
I was going to do my own helmet reveal, but @f1 beat me to it. So here you go, the 2nd release. (2).jpgI was going to do my own helmet reveal, but @f1 beat me to it. So here you go, the 2nd release. (1).jpg
 
 
 

Doporučujeme

Články odjinud