Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson 8 Fotogalerie Foto: Vettel se v Imole projel v Sennově McLarenu MP4/8 Petr Kubala 18. května 2024 • 20:53 Sebastian Vettel se dnes v Imole projel ve voze McLarenu z roku 1993. Sebastian Vettel se dnes projel v Imole ve voze McLaren MP4/8, který vlastní a který Senna řídil během své poslední sezóny v týmu v roce 1993. Původní logo tabákové značky Marlboro nahradil nápis „Forever Senna“. F1sport.cz Sebastian VettelAyrton Senna