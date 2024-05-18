Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini
Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini
Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini
Foto: Getty Images / Emmanuele Ciancaglini
8
Fotogalerie

Foto: Vettel se v Imole projel v Sennově McLarenu MP4/8

Petr Kubala
18. května 2024 • 20:53

Sebastian Vettel se dnes v Imole projel ve voze McLarenu z roku 1993.

Sebastian Vettel se dnes projel v Imole ve voze McLaren MP4/8, který vlastní a který Senna řídil během své poslední sezóny v týmu v roce 1993. 

Původní logo tabákové značky Marlboro nahradil nápis „Forever Senna“. 

Doporučujeme

Články odjinud