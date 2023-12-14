Foto: Red Bull Content Pool, Getty Images

Foto: Jezdci Red Bullu zavítali do Milton Keynes. Ukázali všechny trofeje pohromadě

Petr Kubala
14. prosince 2023 • 10:48

Jezdci Red Bullu se sešli v Milton Keynes a ukázali i letošní trofeje. Mohla to být kompletní sbírka, ale v Singapuru se Red Bullu nedařilo a jednu trofej tak uzmul Carlos Sainz.

