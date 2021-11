Finále WEC nabídne bitvu o devět titulů, šanci má i Montoya

Our guys of the #51 @AFCorse #Ferrari488GTE ended up in 🥉in the @FIAWEC #6HBahrain LMGTE PRO class. While in the LMGTE Am, our crews finished the race down the podium for the first time this season. Here some shots directly from @BAH_Int_Circuit. 🇧🇭

⁣#FerrariCompetizioniGT pic.twitter.com/L44WIXFVcT