Trochu netradiční obrázek. Ve skutečnosti je složený z mnoha fotografií průjezdu Landa Norrise Eau Rouge v kvalifikaci. Napočítali jsme jich více než 30 Foto: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

Start sprintu Foto: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli

Horní část slavných zatáčkách Foto: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

Eau Rouge je ve skutečnosti pouze dolní levotočivá zatáčka. Zbytek se jmenuje Raidillon (strmá cesta) Foto: Jiří Křenek, Mercedes

Fotogalerie

30 Norrisů v Eau Rouge a další fotografie ikonických zatáček ve Spa

Petr Kubala
27. července 2025

Výběr fotografií z nejvíce ikonických zatáček v kalendáři F1.

